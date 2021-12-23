Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737 shares of company stock valued at $150,595. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.