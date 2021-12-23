Zeepin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,527.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Zeepin has a market cap of $486,373.28 and approximately $14,527.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.59 or 0.08050852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.57 or 1.00000389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00074198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

