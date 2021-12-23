Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) & NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Head to Head Survey

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($0.05) -4.22 NXT Energy Solutions $100,000.00 318.18 -$4.52 million ($0.04) -12.25

NXT Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zion Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.80% -21.43% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -15.65% -13.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal. The company was founded on September 27, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

