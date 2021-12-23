Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $66,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

