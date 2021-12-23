ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.72. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 29,798 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth $191,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.