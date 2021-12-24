-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 492,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,698. Markforged has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45.

