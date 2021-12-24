-$0.17 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.23.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

