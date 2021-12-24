$0.19 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CSTM stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

