-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927. Corporate insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

