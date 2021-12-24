$0.36 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

