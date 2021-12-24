$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

