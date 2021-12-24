$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Bruker also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 252.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. Bruker has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

