$0.81 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,964. Navient has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.