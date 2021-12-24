$0.93 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

CBSH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. 172,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,677. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 360.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

