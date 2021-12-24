$1.17 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 205,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.