$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

ADSK traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $471,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

