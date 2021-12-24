$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

