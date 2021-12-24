$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $12.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.21 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,062. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

