12,483 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,693,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $68.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

