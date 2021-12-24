1,390 Shares in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $664,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

