1,390 Shares in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $664,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.