$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will announce $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 665,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

