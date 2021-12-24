$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ALT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 467,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 8.6% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

