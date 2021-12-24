15,840 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,690,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after buying an additional 2,094,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 291,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

