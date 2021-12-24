1,717 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after buying an additional 434,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

