1,729 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $4,378,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 49.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.