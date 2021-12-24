18,029 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,029 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

GVA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

