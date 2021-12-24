1,876 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

