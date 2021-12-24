$193.12 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $193.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.28 million and the lowest is $191.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $142.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 150,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

