$20.19 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report sales of $20.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $550,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 410,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.