$20.19 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report sales of $20.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $550,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 410,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.