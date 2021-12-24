218,795 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 218,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.95. 1,345,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,870. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

