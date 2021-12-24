23,642 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Cigna accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $225.89. 1,286,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,749. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day moving average of $217.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.