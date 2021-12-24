$255.48 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $255.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.72 million and the highest is $258.21 million. WNS posted sales of $224.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

WNS stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 84,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,304. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

