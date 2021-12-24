2,794 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $88.88 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

