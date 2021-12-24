3,000 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.