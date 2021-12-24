30,400 Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 222.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 166,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 228.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,680 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.