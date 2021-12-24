$310.11 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report sales of $310.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $310.91 million. Omnicell posted sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. 561,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,228. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

