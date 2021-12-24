$329.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

