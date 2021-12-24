361,038 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.