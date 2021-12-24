3,804 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $609,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $55.70. 108,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.