$399.99 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $399.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.67 million and the highest is $400.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 834,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

