$399.99 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $399.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.67 million and the highest is $400.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 834,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

