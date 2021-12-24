400 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.10. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.