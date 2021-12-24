$406.20 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post sales of $406.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.90 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MSA Safety by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,608. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $136.91 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

