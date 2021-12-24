4,204 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

