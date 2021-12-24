4,728 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,730,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

