4,893 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $349.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

