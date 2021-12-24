4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £6,500 in Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet purchased 1,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,587.66).

Heikki Lanckriet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Heikki Lanckriet purchased 1,500 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,881.49).

On Monday, December 13th, Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £19,560 ($25,842.25).

LON 4BB opened at GBX 600 ($7.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of £73.90 million and a P/E ratio of -35.09. 4basebio UK Societas has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 820 ($10.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 602.22.

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

