4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of FDMT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 125,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,595. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last ninety days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

