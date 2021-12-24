517 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $411.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.02 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.