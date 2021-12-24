5,193 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

