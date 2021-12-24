555 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.